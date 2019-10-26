Dancing Candy Calories Away at Halloween Zumba

DULUTH, Minn.- While Halloween is mostly about eating all the candy you can get, ghouls and goblins, superheroes and animals of all kinds danced the candy calories away at Ignite Studio.

“I, as an adult love dressing up in costumes and I find every excuse, I do it several times a year,” said Zumba regular Alex Loch. “So this was like right up my alley.”

The bass is pumping, the music flows through your body, and you begin busting out moves in unison with 20 other people.

That’s what Zumba is all about.

“We start with a warmup, we do a lot of different movements, instructors choreograph their own routines,” Instructor Amanda West said.

“It’s a healthy way to let go of anything you might’ve experienced throughout the day, you always leave here with a smile on your face.”

You not only leave with a smile on your face, but sweat on your body as these dancers get intense.

“I have broken quite a sweat here so I am sweaty all over head to toe, so for me the answer is a large amount,” said Loch.

But they support each other the whole way through.

“I think for a lot of people exercise in general; they can feel a little self–conscious about it, especially when you’re dancing,” he continued, “but this is such a fun, loving group of people.”

Ignite Studio hosts Zumba classes daily. They also have aerial classes, bar, and shred.

You can stop in to register, or check them out online here.