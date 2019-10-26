DEA, St. Louis County Accepts Unwanted Medications, Vapes

Biannual event held on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Drug Enforcement Administration held their biannual take back event at the St. Louis County Public Safety Building.

According to officials, the hard part of preventing opioid addictions is that the number of opioids on the streets can never be known for sure.

So events like these aim to get as many drugs off the street as possible. This year, vapes and e-cigarettes were also accepted.

“It gets the drugs out of people’s homes and that way kids and even criminals can’t get their hands on it,” said Lt. Todd Abernathy with St. Louis County. “We don’t wanna have it get in our watershed. Flushing it down the toilet, just throwing it in the landfills.”

At the last take back event in April, 12,676 pounds of drugs were collected in Minnesota.

People can still take their unwanted medications, including vapes and e-cigarettes, to the Public Safety Building to dispose in their drop-off box.