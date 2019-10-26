Myers-Wilkins Elementary Celebrates “Books For Kids” Success

DULUTH, Minn.- On Friday, Myers–Wilkins Elementary School in Duluth is celebrating a massive fundraising effort.

The “books for kids” program has received more than $20,000 in donations allowing the school to put 10,000 books in the hands of its students.

The school principal says, students are grateful for the generous donations.

“Many of them said to me, do I really get to keep this? Which just so amazing for me to say yes, someone in the community wants you to have this book,” Myers-Wilkins Elementary Principal, Amy Worden says.

And through these donations, each student will get nine more books each school year for at least the next two years.