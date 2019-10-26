North End Spooktacular Begins with Art and Music Festival

Six different venues in North End featured artwork.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior rang in the Halloween season with the North End Spooktacular.

The first day featured an Art and Music festival hosted by six different venues the North End.

More than 100 different local artists had their work featured for everyone to come and admire.

“It’s part of our community and art’s all around us,” said Andrew Perfetti, owner of Goin’ Postal.

“You have to take it in and I think a lot of people don’t realize how amazing the level of talent is in Superior and Duluth and we like to celebrate that level of talent and demonstrate, show people what’s around them all the time.”

On Saturday the Spooktacular continues with the parade at 2:30, the North End Nightmare 5K, and a Fill-a-Truck collecting warm clothes and canned goods for Union Gospel Mission.