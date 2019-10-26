Prep Football: Tigers, Spartans Advance in WIAA Playoffs

Northwestern shut out Nekoosa while Superior held off Marshfield for its first playoff win since 2014.

MAPLE, Wis. – The undefeated and top-seeded Northwestern football team continued to dominate, defeating Nekoosa 41-0 in the first round of the division five playoffs. The Tigers will face Saint Croix Falls in the next round.

In division two, fourth seeded Superior ended on top of a back-and-fourth battle, defeating Marshfield 44-37 for its first playoff win since 2014. The Spartans will face top-seeded Pulaski in the next round.