Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs, Rails, Hawks, Eskomos Advance to Section Semi-finals

The Elite Eight was whittled down to the final four in section 7A and 7AA.

CARLTON, Minn. – The Carlton volleyball team rolled at home as they swept South Ridge 3-0 Friday night. The Bulldogs will face Floodwood, who defeated Cromwell-Wright 3-2.

On the bottom of the Section 7A bracket, Ely topped Cherry 3-1 and Greenway swept Chisholm 3-0. The Raiders will face the Timberwolves Wednesday in Hibbing.

And in Section 7AA, Proctor, Hermantown, Esko and North Branch all advanced to the semi-finals. The Rails will face the Hawks while the Eskomos will battle the Vikings on Wednesday night.