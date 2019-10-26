Superior Gets Spooked for Spooktacular

Packed day featured parade, new North End Nightmare 5K.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Skeletons and superheroes, clowns and creatures line Tower Avenue, all to try and nab some candy from the parade goers.

“There’s a lot of people, ran out of candy pretty fast actually,” said Grant Peterson, a player on the Superior Area Lacrosse float. “It’s awesome, we saw some people that we know, it’s pretty fun.”

“It was definitely one of the funner things we’ve did for Superior Lacrosse,” his friend Anthony Lia said.

27 different floats made up the parade, as everyone got in on the Halloween spirit.

After the parade took over Tower Avenue, new this year was the North End Nightmare 5K organized by Grandma’s Marathon, which had about a thousand people registered to run.

“We’re really excited about being here in Superior, and it’s great to expand over here and it’s been awesome to work with them,” said Mandi Peterson, Marketing and Public Relations Director for Grandma’s Marathon. “And just incorporate the whole Twin Ports community.”

But before the main race, they had to clear the track for the shorter but faster legs of the Kids Spider Dash.

And they had to deal with some super competition.

“Trying to race people,” said Superman Lennox Modeen. “‘Cause with the cape it made me go a little bit faster than I usually do.”

After the kids warmed the course up, the large crowd of 5K racers lined up, staring down the all new course.

“All of the 5K participants will kind of do this zig–zaggy route around this North End area and it’ll be a two loop course and everyone will finish right near the Top Hat Tavern,” Peterson said.

Soon, they’re off!

For some, the idea of running through a busy city can rattle the nerves.

“Um, Kinda scary,” said young runner Hunter Franks. His cousin Audrey Smiley is all for it, though.

“By running like the scary things cause I like scary things,” she said.

For others, it’s a nice chance to run on terrain they don’t usually get to.

“It’s pretty flat here,” said Autumn Larsen, who is from Duluth running the 5K. “And I don’t think I’ve ever ran in Superior before.”

And others like the chance to strut their stuff in their finest outfits.

“Just being able to waddle around in my penguin costume,” said Kim Ledoux.

“I don’t have to run, I can waddle,” she added, demonstrating her technique. “I think my chances are pretty good.”

It all added to the Halloween spirit floating through Superior.

“It adds an element to the race that none of the other races that I’ve done have,” Ledoux said. “And it’s just a good event.”