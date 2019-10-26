Time to Prepare for the Ice Fishing Season

The season is quickly approaching, which means it's time to stock up on all your ice fishing needs

DULUTH, Minn.- Lakes and rivers may not be frozen yet, but that isn’t stopping ice anglers from getting ready for the upcoming season.

At the ice fishing expo at Black Bear Casino, people can buy everything rods, to tackle, to full ice houses. Kids can even fish in the trout pond and win prizes. While it may still be early in the season, anglers say getting gear is best now than before it’s too late.

“Basically the whole reason why we do this show at the end of October because it gives everyone time to look at what we have to offer, to place their orders from the factory if they want a custom order something they can still get their house before the ice forms on the lakes,” said Justin Thompson, General Sales Manager of Gander RV in Hermantown.

The event continues all weekend all weekend long at the Black Bear Casino and Resort in Carlton.