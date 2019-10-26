UMD Football Continues to Struggle in Home Loss to Upper Iowa

This was the Bulldogs' first regular season home loss since Sept. 16, 2017 and first ever loss to the Peacocks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team could not get back on track on Saturday, as Upper Iowa got the 23-13 win to hand the Bulldogs their second straight loss. This is also UMD’s first regular season home loss since Sept. 16, 2017, and this was also Upper Iowa’s first ever win over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs had another slow start, not getting on the board until the second quarter, but were never able to fully get things going. Keagan Calchera and Garrett Olson once again split time under center with John Larson not fully back. Calchera completed 11 passes for 156 yards while Olson completed 10 passes for 92 yards. Wade Sullivan rushed for 28 total yards, while Zach Ojile rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown.

The Bulldogs (5-3) will be back home next Saturday to host Minnesota Crookston. Kickoff is set for 1:07 p.m.