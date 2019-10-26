UMD Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Minnesota, Picks Up First Weekend Sweep

Quinn Olson scored his first collegiate goal in the first period.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 8 UMD men’s hockey team had a much needed bounce-back series this weekend, shutting out No. 20 Minnesota 2-0 on Saturday to pick up its first weekend sweep of the series.

Quinn Olson scored his first collegiate goal in the first period, and that held until late in the third period. Jackson Cates scored an empty netter with just 30 seconds left to seal the win. Hunter Shepard made 21 saves in his first shutout of the season.

The Bulldogs (3-3) will open NCHC play in two weeks at home as they host Denver. Puck drop on both Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 is set for 7:07 p.m.