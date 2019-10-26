UMD Volleyball Battles Back to Win Top-15 Match

Kate Berg finished with 15 kills, becoming just the 21st Bulldog to reach 1,000 career kills.

DULUTH, Minn. – After dropping the first two sets, the No. 5 UMD volleyball team continued to battle, forcing five sets and eventually get the 3-2 match win (18-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-5) over No. 11 Southwest Minnesota State.

Being down 2-0, the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead 11-1 lead and never looked back. That momentum carried them into a fifth set, were they dominated to a 15-5 set win.

Kate Berg led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 kills, on her way to recording her 1,000th career kill, becoming the 21st Bulldog to reach that milestone. Abby Thor tallied 12 kills with UMD, while Emily Balts had 47 assists.

UMD (19-2) will hit the road on Thursday to take on St. Cloud State.