UMD Volleyball Cruises Past Sioux Falls

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 UMD volleyball team returned home for the first time in two weeks on Friday and picked up a big conference win, sweeping Sioux Falls 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-15).

Emily Balts finished with 37 assists, giving her 5,003 total assists in her career. Meredith Sutton finished with 16 kills, while Kate Berg collected 15. Abby Thor finished with five blocks.

The Bulldogs (18-2) will host a top-15 matchup on Saturday, hosting No. 11 Southwest Minnesota State in a rematch of the NSIC championship game.