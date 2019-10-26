UMD Women’s Hockey Tops Colgate to Win Ice Breaker Tournmanet

Gabbie Hughes, Kasundra Betinol and Maddie Rooney all made the Ice Breaker All-Tournament team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The UMD women’s hockey team continued to dominate in Buffalo, as the Bulldogs topped Colgate 3-1 on Saturday to win the Ice Breaker Tournament.

Gabbie Hughes, Kasundra Betinol and Ashton Bell all scored in the win, while Maddie Rooney made 22 saves. Hughes, Betinol and Rooney all made the All-Tournament team. The Bulldogs outscored opponents 7-2 on the weekend.

UMD (5-3) will return to WCHA play next weekend as it hosts St. Cloud State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m. while Saturday’s set for 4:07 p.m.