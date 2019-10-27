Celebrating a Heavy Halloween with Heavy on Wrestling

About 500 people packed the event.

DULUTH, Minn,- About 500 Northlanders were ready to rumble as they packed the Clyde Malting Building for the first time, for Heavy Halloween 2.

“Heavy on Wrestling, Heavy on Wrestling, Heavy on Wrestling,” said wrestler The System.

Crowds go crazy at the boom of wrestlers hitting the ring and the grunts of wrestlers hitting each other.

“I like hurting people,” The System said.

“People like order, and The System is chaos. We need more chaos in society and The System’s here to bring it to them, you can believe that, trust The System.”

Chaos doesn’t begin to describe the vibe taking over the new venue.

Fans cheer, and heckle, as their favorite wrestlers bounce around the ring.

“We all wanna be a character, we all wanna be a part of the game,” said Joe Stensland, who’s been coming to the event for over five years.

Some here go to great lengths to be a character, as costumes are spotted throughout the building.

“I’m here for a costume contest,” Sam McMillen said, dressed as WWE Wrestler the Demon Finn Balor. “I’m gonna win because this Demon Finn Balor costume is the best costume ever!”

Here wrestling enthusiasts also get a chance to meet their ring heroes face to face, and snap a few pictures.

“I’m hoping to see Darren Corbin,” McMillen said, “he’s my favorite from Heavy on Wrestling. And I want to meet the Nasty Boys too. They were my favorite old wrestler.”

Fans also like the chance to support these wrestlers and their craft.

“I enjoy coming to see Heavy on Wrestling because it’s a local promotion,” said Stensland. “It’s a chance to see local talent, it’s a chance to see local people doing creative things that we have up here.”

“We wanna support our local wrestlers.”

Many of these wrestlers really are local, like the tag team pair Minnesota Wrecking Zoo. It gives their home fan base a place to see them shine.

“I’m originally from Virginia, Minnesota, that’s where I was born and raised,” The System said. “So being around friends and family it’s a short drive for them and love making my name here.”

Fans here come in all shapes and sizes but the one thing that unites them all, is their love of professional wrestling.

“It’s great to come over here and share a bond, and some common, something in common with each other,” said Stensland. “Because often times Professional Wrestling, it’s overlooked and this is a chance for us to express ourselves.”