Dogs Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at Canal Bark

Second annual party brought out 30-40 dogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- The tails were wagging as Canal Bark had their second annual Howl–o–ween Party at their downtown Duluth location.

The celebration featured doggy costume contests for big dogs, small dogs, and group costumes.

About 30–40 dogs came through to see all the other pups in the Halloween spirit, and it seems to be just as fun for the owners as it is for the dogs.

“I think that people really enjoy doing things with their dogs and Duluth is such a dog friendly community, it’s fun to dress them up and it’s fun to get out and see everybody else’s costumes,” said owner of Canal Bark, Andrea Schokker.

The event raised money for Animal Allies Humane Society.