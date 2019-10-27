Families Trunk-Or-Treat at Duluth Gospel Tabernacle

The Duluth Gospel Tabernacle hosts Trunk-Or-Treat event.

DULIUTH, Minn.- Halloween celebrations took over the Twin Ports this weekend.

The streets of West Duluth were filled with families doing a little trunk–or–treating.

The Duluth Gospel Tabernacle had more than 20 cars decorated for their annual Halloween event.

Members of the church could choose any non–scary theme they wanted.

Meghan Amendola and her family had a bee–themed trunk where kids could play a game, get some candy and high five all the members of their hive.

“It’s kind of a fun way for us to introduce people to god and bring that into this, too, and it’s a safe way for kids to come and come with their parents and have a good time,” Amendola said.

Some of the church members said this was a bigger year for trunk or treat than they’ve seen in the past.

They love opening themselves up to the community every year in such a fun and spirited way.