Group Introduces Proposed Plan Involving Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project

The "Indigenous Pipeline Council" introduced their pipelines plans to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- A group calling themselves the Indigenous Pipeline Council introduced their supposed plans involving the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project to the Duluth community Saturday.

The council says they were gifted a 19 mile portion of the Line 3 pipeline to place through Duluth.

Council speakers said they plan on placing the oil line through suburbs and along the waterfront with a goal of preserving indigenous reservations in the area but remaining an energy–forward organization.

“As the oil and pipeline comes through, just prepare for a change, some of it bad, some of it good. But we’re looking really to make a lot of money out of this and bring up the American economy,” council representative Carl Iron Eyes said.

The group claims this project, expected to begin in the coming months, will change the way Duluth looks entirely and should be complete my mid 2021.