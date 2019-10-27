Kids in Halloween Costumes on Parade at Fitger’s

First ever Halloween Party held at Spirit of the North Theater.

DULUTH, Minn.- Families got into the Halloween spirit with a kids parade at the Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger’s.

Over 100 people gathered in the theater to watch their little ones strut their stuff across stage.

It was put on by the Whimsy Children’s Boutique at Fitger’s. The owner said it was the perfect way to celebrate one of her favorite holidays.

“I’ve always wanted to out on a Halloween party, it’s one of my favorite holidays,” Alyssa Carlson said.

“Kids naturally love to dress up so it was just a natural to, kids love to show off their costumes, you never know what the weather’s gonna be like in Duluth so we’re happy to have a place inside.”

After the parade the kids watched a movie, then enjoyed refreshments and Halloween activities.