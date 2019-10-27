Marine Life Joins the Halloween Fun for “Scarium at the Aquarium”

The Great Lakes Aquarium hosts their annual Scarium at the Aquarium event.

DULUTH, Minn.- The animals at the Great Lakes Aquarium got involved in the Twin Ports Holiday fun at the annual Scarium at the Aquarium event.

Kids and families were invited to dress up and learn about some of the animals.

Agate and Ore, the aquarium’s two river otters, even got a special Halloween treat to play with in their cove.

“When you’re going through the aquarium and you’re learning about the animals and you see people dressed up like the animals, too, it’s almost like connecting with them on a different level, it feels like,” event coordinator Danialle Tikalsky said.

Aquarium staff said they loved seeing all the home-made costumes people were wearing this year.