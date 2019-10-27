Prep Football: Hawks, Eskomos Advance in Section Playoffs

Esko will play Aitkin in the section 7AAA final, while Hermantown will play Chisago Lakes in the section 7AAAA final.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Section semi-finals took place on Saturday for high school football around Minnesota. In section 7AAAA, two-seeded Hermantown took down three-seeded North Branch, while in section 7AAA, top-seeded Esko outlasted fifth-seeded Proctor. Here are all of Saturday’s scores from around the Northland.

SECTION 5 NINE-PLAYER

#4 Hill City/Northland 16, #1 South Ridge 24.

South Ridge will play #2 McGregor for the section title on Friday, Nov. 1 in Esko.

SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER

#1 Mountain Iron-Buhl 54, #5 Cook County 18

#3 Cherry 20, #2 Silver Bay 47.

Mountain Iron-Buhl and Silver Bay will play for the section title on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Esko.

SECTION 7A

#1 Deer River 22, #5 Carlton/Wrenshall 0

Deer River will play #2 Braham for the section title on Friday, Nov. 1 in Esko.

SECTION 7AA

#5 Royalton 8, #1 Moose Lake/Willow River 20

#6 Mesabi East 38, #2 Crosby-Ironton 14.

Moose Lake/Willow River and Mesabi East will play for the section title on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Esko.

SECTION 7AAA

#5 Proctor 21, #1 Esko 28

#3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20, #2 Aitkin 22

Esko and Aitkin will play for the section title on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Malosky Field at UMD.

SECTION 7AAAA

#1 Cloquet 0, #4 Chisago Lakes 14

#3 North Branch 14, #2 Hermantown 21

Hermantown and Chisago Lakes will play for the section title on Friday, Nov. 1 in Chisago Lakes.

SECTION 7AAAAA

#3 Duluth East 12, #2 Andover 62

SECTION 8AAAA

#2 Rocori 30, #3 Grand Rapids 0