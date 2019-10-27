Stella Maris Academy Recognizes Scholarship Contributors at Bishop’s Scholarship Dinner

Stella Maris Academy hosts their annual Bishop's Scholarship Dinner.

DULUTH, Minn.- Past and present members of the Stella Maris Academy celebrated students, families and their supporters at the annual Bishop’s Scholarship Dinner.

The dinner and banquet recognized the contributions community members have made to the catholic school and how those contributions have benefited the academy’s student body of more than 200 kids.

The event was also a way to look back on Stella Maris’ growth over 140 years.

“This event gives us an opportunity to come together as a community. We’re a family. Catholic schools are a family and this event brings us together annually,” academy president Hilarie Hauer said.

Last year, more than 50 students were awarded scholarships worth a total of $180 thousand thanks to donations made to the academy.