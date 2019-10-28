Ahoy Matey! Treasure Island Takes Center Stage at Duluth Playhouse Family Theater

DULUTH, Minn. – You’re invited to set sail with young Jim Hawkins as Treasure Island comes to life on stage at the Duluth Playhouse Family Theater.

This performance is geared toward thrill-seekers of all ages with a story that’s both epic and funny.

Adventure beckons when a mysterious blind man delivers the dreaded Black Spot to the aging sea captain, Billy Bones. Now, Jim Hawkins, played by local student Jackson Chederquist, is plunged into a desperate race for buried treasure armed with only his wits against a crew of pirates!

Children are invited to dress in their Halloween best as the theater will have a costume parade at every show.

The performance takes place at the Duluth Depot in the Family Theater.

School matinee performances for groups, after school programs, home school groups and community programs are available.

Email phoffice@duluthplayhouse.org for more information or to book your group today.

Performances: Friday, November 1, 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 1:00 & 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2:00 p.m.

