Balts Named Setter of the Week as UMD Volleyball Climbs to #3 in AVCA Poll

Balts recorded her 5,000th career assists on Friday in a win against Sioux Falls.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD volleyball senior Emily Balts was named NSIC Setter of the Week for the third time this season.

Balts recorded her 5,000th career assist on Friday and finished with 84 total assists on the weekend as UMD swept Sioux Falls and rallied to beat then 11th-ranked Southwest Minnesota State.

With those two wins, the Bulldogs moved up from #5 to #3 in the latest AVCA poll, returning to the top three for the first time in three weeks.