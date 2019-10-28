First Two Formal Graduates Complete St. Louis County Veterans Court

Program helps veterans through the criminal justice system

DULUTH, Minn. – The first two formal graduates celebrated their completion of St. Louis County Veterans Court.

The specialty court helps high risk, high need veterans through the criminal justice system. The veterans are closely supervised during the program, which lasts at least 14 weeks.

One graduate tells us he recommends the court to other veterans because it helped him realize what he wanted to change in his life.

“If they’re ready to make a change, they support you in a lot of ways that you never expected,” said Veterans Court graduate, Thomas Pogorelec.

The court connects vets to services available to them and encourages them to help each other during treatment.

“Military culture is very self reliant, so that can be a barrier for people to seek treatment and admit that they have a problem or that they need help but the group dynamics have been beneficial for all of these veterans that they’re able to pull each other along,” said Judge Dale Harris of the Sixth Judicial District.

Right now, sixteen veterans are enrolled in the program. St. Louis County Veterans Court can serve up to twenty-five veterans at a time.