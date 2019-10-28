Historic Playoff Run Continues for Spartans Football Team

Superior will travel to Pulaski for Level II of the WIAA playoffs on Friday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior football team is still buzzing after Friday’s big win over Marshfield.

The Spartans knocked off the Tigers to pick up their first playoff win since 2014. The team spoke about what it meant to them to be a part of the program’s history.

“We talk about legacy and we talk about leaving the program in a better shape than when you found it. Our kids have bought into that. They realize the tradition of our program. Coach [Bob] DeMeyer does a great job of talking about the tradition and keeping former Spartans on the forefront,” said assistant coach Rob Scott.

“Our coaches would say little stuff about us being a part of Spartan football history. We’re not just going to settle for one playoff game. We want to go all the way,” running back Caden Stone said.

The Spartans move on to Level II of the WIAA playoffs. They will travel to Pulaski this Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.