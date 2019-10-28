Middle School Students Become Zoo Keepers for a Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Local middle school students got to take a break from their classes Monday morning and were able to experience what it’s like to be a zoo keeper.

This is made possible because of a partnership between the Great Lakes Aquarium and the Lake Superior Zoo.

Monday, the students were helping make the bears diet.

It’s all to help kids get a better sense of nature.

“To learn more about animals and how we can care for them in our world. It incorporates a more deeper appreciation for animals- the care that goes into it. Hopefully that care passes on to caring for animals in the wild as well,” Lake Superior Zoo Program Education Counselor, Jessamy Schwartz says.

Although the bears are at the facility now, the bear country exhibit is estimated to be completed by the end of the year.