‘Miracle on Ice’ Member Ruled Incompetent for Trial After Assault Arrest

GRAND MARAIS, Minn.-A member of the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ Olympic hockey team has been ruled incompetent to stand trial after being arrested on multiple charges including felony assault back in August.

Authorities say 61-year-old Mark Pavelich assaulted his Cook County neighbor with a metal pole causing serious injury.

According to the criminal complaint, the attack happened in Pavelich’s home in the Lutsen area.

He is accused of hitting the neighbor multiple times with a ‘metal tension bar’ after the two men returned home from fishing.

Pavelich told authorities he believed the man had ‘spiked’ his beer.

The victim suffered several broken bones including two cracked ribs, a bruised left kidney, and fractured vertebrae.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Pavelich will remain in Cook County Jail until he’s sent to a psychiatric facility.