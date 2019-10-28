MnDOT Hosts Monthly Construction Meeting

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT hosted its monthly construction meeting Monday. Among the updates were the announcements that summer projects like the repaving of Railroad Street and Garfield Avenue were completed.

One of the bigger ones they showcased is a preview of the Lake Avenue bridge rehab work.

The bridge crosses over Interstate 35. Rehab will begin next year.

“Although it is a lot of work and our Lake Avenue bridge rehabilitation will take longer than Superior Street will be closed in front of it– But we’ve got a sequence to go through there and make sure there’s always access to and from Canal Park one way or the other,” District Major Projects Manager Pat Huston said.

Another major construction project next summer will be the renovation of the Can of Worms interchange.

Preparations for that $300 million project are already underway.