New Pet Transportation Service Opening Soon in Twin Ports

Poocher Pet Shuttle will Begin Animal Transportation Services on Monday, November 4

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’ve ever needed to get your pet to an appointment, but simply don’t have the time or want to go out in the cold, a new business will soon be at your service in the Twin Ports.

Poocher Pet Shuttle will be similar to Lyft and Uber, but will only transport animals.

Owner Gerald Osgan recently purchased an old bus with the help of his business partner Alan Schokker, transforming it for animal transportation services.

It’s capable of carrying ten dogs, and possibly feline friends in the future.

Pet owners will have to make sure their veterinarian knows Poocher Pet Shuttle is dropping off and picking up their animal.

“I decided to quit my job and push forward with this and hopefully it becomes a successful business,” said Osgan. “I wanted to bring something new, and not have a spinoff of another business and just start a business off something that’s already there.”

Poocher Pet Shuttle will open Monday, November 4.

Prices range from $20 one-way trips, to $40 for a round-trip service.

Contact Gerald Osgan at 218-576-2939 or email poocherllc@gmail.com to schedule a ride for your pet.

FOX 21 Local News will have more information on Poocher Pet Shuttle Wednesday morning (10/30) on FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m.