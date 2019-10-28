Public Speaks out Regarding Proposed Natural Gas Plant

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center is currently in the permitting process which includes hearing from the people of Wisconsin and Superior about how they feel about the proposed plant.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A proposed natural gas power plant in Superior called the Nemadji Trail Energy Center drew around 200 people to the Belgian Club for a public hearing.

The plant would be part of Minnesota power and Dairyland Power.

The two companies plan to split the cost.

Minnesota power says the new plant would bring 260 temporary construction jobs and 25 permanent jobs.

“It’s a forward looking fossil fueled plant it’s modern it’s new it has the technology that can adapt to the future. We know that technology and fuel sources are going to change in the future so we need a flexible resource that can change and adapt and that’s what this technology can bring,” said Julie Pierce, the vice president of strategy and planing at Minnesota Power.

Meanwhile, some people against the plant say the use of fossil fuels should not be included in a new plant of any kind.

“Fossil fuel extraction is bad for the planet, that fracked gas is not a clean energy it is not a bridge and that renewable sources of energy are already much cheaper and as energy demand continues to go down that this is unneeded and unwanted,” said Pastor Bridget Jones of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Another public listening session is happening in Superior on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Belgian Club.