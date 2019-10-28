Saints, Yellowjackets Women’s Soccer Set to Meet in UMAC Semi-finals Rematch

Tuesday's match at Saints Field is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last year’s UMAC women’s soccer semi–finals was one for the ages. Wisconsin-Superior scored in the 90th minute against St. Scholastica, ending the Saints’ season in stunning fashion for their first win over CSS in program history. So needless to say, Tuesday’s rematch will be a pretty big deal.

Both teams are among the best in the UMAC, with CSS undefeated at 6–0 and UWS sitting at 5–1. So this match not only has bragging rights on the line and possible seeding implications, but it will also be either revenge for the Saints or additional validation for the Yellowjackets.

