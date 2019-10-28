Security Increased at IS Prisons After al-Baghdadi’s Death Announced

Syrian Kurdish forces say they are beefing up security in prisons and detention facilities where tens of thousands of Islamic State militants and their supporters are held, including foreigners, after the killing of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

An official with the Kurdish-led internal security agency said on Monday the forces were “on high alert” in anticipation of possible riots or attacks on the guards in the prisons and displaced people’ camps in northeastern Syria.

Another Syrian Kurdish official insisted that despite the Turkish invasion, their fighters are still able to secure the prisons with IS militants. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

One of the camps is home to 70,000 people, mostly IS family members. In addition, over 10,000 prisoners, including 2,000 foreigners, are held in detention facilities.

There was already fear of chaos over the fate of those detained in the wake of the Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria, which ushered in major troop changes in the area. Turkey moved in troops in areas along the border while Syrian border guards are deploying in others.