Spooktacular Family Fun Coming to Essentia Duluth Heritage Center

Boo Bash is Happening Wednesday, October 30 at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Parks and Recreation is partnering up with the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland and many other fine sponsors to once again host the Halloween Boo Bash on Wednesday, October 30 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The event is taking place at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

The event will include a variety of activities and games for youth of all ages; including open skating with a live DJ and light show, costume parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. with prize drawings, science activities, art projects, face painting, pumpkin walk, haunted locker room and more.

The Center will be decorated to celebrate the holiday. All youth in attendance will receive special treats and prizes.

Children who come in costume will automatically get a ticket into our costume prize drawing during the costume parade, but by bringing in non-perishable food items for the food shelf, they are eligible for an extra ticket for each food item (up to five extra tickets).

The Essentia Duluth Heritage Center is located at 120 South 30th Avenue West in Duluth.

Upcoming Holiday skating events include the Thanksgiving “Turkey Bowl” on Wednesday, November 20.