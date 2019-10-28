Superior Fire Department Shares Tips for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Fire Department is giving tips on the dangers of carbon monoxide.

This comes after a St. Louis county man and his dog were recently found dead in their home from what is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that you can’t see or smell.

Fire officials say it’s best to have a 10–year carbon monoxide alarm to detect the gas.

It is also suggested to have all gas and fuel burning appliances like furnaces and wood stoves checked every year.

Superior Fire’s Assistant Fire Inspector says during the winter months these appliances can pose an issue causing the potential for poisoning to rise.

“Having your appliances maintained and checked, having alarms in place will make sure ahead of the game on carbon monoxide in your house,” said Brandon Cardenas.

Most fire alarms also detect carbon monoxide.

If they do not, it is recommend to purchase a plug-in alarm with a digital screen display.

Alarms should be placed in open areas of the home including the garage.