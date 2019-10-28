UMD Men’s Hockey Team Move Up to #6 in National Polls, Women Back in Top 10

Both Bulldogs hockey teams went 2-0 this past weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – Few programs had better weekends than the UMD hockey teams as both are moving back up in the national rankings.

The men, who posted their first weekend sweep of the season, moved from #8 to #6 in the USCHO.com poll. UMD picked up back-to-back wins over rivals Minnesota, with Saturday’s game going down as a shutout. The Bulldogs have a bye this week before they open NCHC play next weekend, hosting top-ranked Denver.

As for the women, they’re back in the top 10 after winning the IceBreaker Tournament in Buffalo, New York. MD will be back home this weekend in WCHA play hosting St. Cloud State.