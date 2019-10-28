Up Close with Draft Horses Hank and Henry

Hank and Henry, the horses, are part of Positive Energy Outdoors adventure club program.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Lowell Elementary School in Duluth got up close and personal with Percheron horses.

Hank and Henry, the horses, are part of Positive Energy Outdoors adventure club program.

The goal is to expose children to the history of draft horses and how they should act around large animals.

“Lots of excitement seeing a big creature like that and one of the things that students learn when they’re around draft horses is how to be safe and calm and walk around them and talk gently,” said Blake Cazier, co-director of Positive Energy Outdoors.

Hank and Henry offer sleigh rides for all ages.

They recently replaced Sid and Ice who are in the twenties and recently retired.