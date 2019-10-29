Burglary Suspect Arrested Again

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary after being released as he awaits trial for previous burglary arrests at multiple businesses in Lincoln Park.

Police conducted a search warrant at 25-year-old Kyle Carl’s residence last week on the 2000 Block of West Second Street in response to other burglaries.

While there, police say they found stolen items.

Carl currently has seven open criminal cases in St. Louis County.