Celebrate Your Furry Friends this National Cat Day

National Cat Day is every day at Animal Allies Humane Society.

DULUTH, Minn.- October 29 is a special day to recognize so furry friends in the Northland– it’s National Cat Day!

Although it is a fun day to celebrate our pets, it’s also a reminder to be extra loving and careful to those cats who might need a home now that it’s getting cold out.

“Give us a call, give city of Duluth animal control a call. Our main priority is to give them care and get them in from the cold so that we’re not dealing with frostbite issues later on,” development officer for Animal Allies Humane Society Michelle Carter said.

As tough as Northland Winter’s are for people, imagine what it’s like for a cat without a home!

And according to Animal Allies, there’s a lot of strays in Duluth right now.

“Sometimes kittens happen and there’s only so much we can do,” Carter said.

After any animal shelter closes in an area, stray cat populations tend to go up.

That’s what Carter thinks happened when Friends of Animals Humane Society closed its doors in Cloquet.

Animal Allies has 80 cats and kittens under their care right now. That’s 3 to 4 litters more than normal for this time of year.

“It’s National Cat Day, today, but it kind of feels like it’s been national cat year for us up at the shelter,” Carter said.

Because of all the extra cats, Kitten season, which usually ends in the Summer, is still going on at the humane society.

Which means plenty of potential pets just waiting to be adopted into a warm home before Winter.

“How fun, when it starts to get cold for us, as humans, to want to snuggle up on the couch with a blanker with a new furry friend,” Carter said.