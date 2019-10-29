City Council Approves Zoning Changes To Make Building Tiny Homes Easier

The change includes fewer restrictions for where people can build tiny homes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth City leaders are hoping to expand the use of tiny homes to address the ongoing housing shortage.

On Monday the Duluth city council approved a zoning change which will make it easier to build tiny homes in the city.

That change includes fewer restrictions for where people can build tiny homes.

A tiny home is a smaller house that is typically no more than four hundred square feet total.

Tiny homes are becoming more popular because they can be constructed and purchased at a lower price.

City Councilor Joel Sipress says this approval will help minimize the barriers people face when trying to find affordable housing.

“Because our housing market is so tight and so difficult for people to find decent housing they can afford right now its important to try to create more options and opportunities to find a place with in what they can afford,” said Sipress

Sipress also says tiny homes are only one part of the solution to address the housing shortage.

He believes the city should continue providing assistance to developers so they have more incentive to build affordable housing in the city.