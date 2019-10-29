Driver in Fatal West Duluth Hit and Run Pleads Guilty

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man accused of fatally hitting and killing 30-year-old Peter Seppanen with his Jeep earlier this year pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

According to court records, 30-year-old Stanley Brown pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and test refusal in the second degree.

Authorities say Brown admitted in July to being the driver of the Jeep that struck Peter Seppanen while he was driving his motorcycle up 40th Avenue West.

Brown told authorities “it was possible” he was looking at this phone which caused him to cross the center line.

Seppanen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 5.