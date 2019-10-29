Duluth International Airport Sees Large Passenger Increase

Passenger numbers have grown by 15% between July and September

DULUTH, Minn.- Leadership at the Duluth International Airport say they’ve seen passenger numbers grow by 15% between July to September.

The addition of American Airlines service to Chicago helped contribute to a 14% increase this year with travelers choosing Duluth over the Twin Cities. More competition also brought the average ticket price down 5%.

“It just opens up opportunities. We always say if we have got demand which is folks coming and flying out of DLH that just brings more options for frequencies, scheduling, airlines, destinations. I think we are well positioned for a great 2020”, said Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications & Marketing at Duluth International Airport.

Airport management also wants to add another service from Duluth to Denver that could begin in early 2020.