Early Voting Now Open in Duluth

Duluthians have two places to vote early: Duluth City Hall and City Center West

DULUTH, Minn. – Early voting is now open in Duluth for next week’s municipal elections.

Now through Monday, November 4th, voters have two places to cast their ballot early: At Duluth City Hall and at City Center West.

The city clerk tells us early voting has become more popular over the last few elections as people become more aware of the option.

“A lot of people, it may be difficult for them to get to the polls on election day, we do have expanded hours on election day but there are people that have mobility issues, people are out of town and so making voting accessible for every eligible voter is very important,” said Duluth City Clerk Chelsea Helmer.

Municipal election day is Tuesday, November 5th. Duluthians are voting for mayor, city council, and school board.

We’re told voter turnout is usually between thirty and forty percent for these elections.