Fall Market Brings Duluth Vendors Together

Duluth hosts a Fall Market at the Holiday Center through December.

DULUTH, Minn.- People looking for small goodies and sweet treats can buy some from a handful of local vendors who have set up shop at the Holiday Center in Duluth.

This is the second year vendors put on the Fall market.

Mark Walters usually sells his homemade honey and wax goods at the Duluth Farmer’s Market during Summer but thought working a Fall market would be a good way to make some extra money before Winter.

“In this world you don’t put all your eggs in the same basket, you know? You try this, you try that, you put all the little bits together and in the end it could end up being a really good thing,” Walters said.

The Fall market is every Tuesday through mid–December from 11-1 on the second floor of the Holiday Center.