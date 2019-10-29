Folks In West Duluth Wants Lights Turned Back on In Former Kmart Parking Lot

DULUTH, Minn. – The former West Duluth Kmart building has sat vacant for about a year.

Now he building’s surrounding parking lot is raising concerns for being too dark for people to access the area.

Lights in the former Kmart parking lot are no longer li.

That’s why folks in West Duluth are hoping to get those lights turned back on.

The parking lot can be a high traffic area as many businesses surround the building.

It is a common place for people to park.

Many residents also walk through the lot to reach the businesses in the shopping center.

When night falls the darkness of the lot becomes a huge safety concern.

But the President of the West Duluth Business Club also says the dark lot could deter people from visiting in the future.

“A lot of people get off work at 5 o’clock, right when it gets dark out. They may come with children and they may come through with the buses,” said Susan Coen. “We want people to feel warm and safe. We want them to feel its inviting to come out here and do some shopping.”

The former Kmart is owned by Oliver Management in West Duluth, who has declined to comment on the matter.

The electric bill for the lights are the sole responsibility of the current leased occupant, but since the building is without an occupant, the over head lights remain off.

It is reported the lights cost between $1,500 to $2,500 a month to keep on.

The City of Duluth also does not have an obligation to turn the lights on because the lot is on private property.

Oliver Management also owns the entire strip mall connected to the 14,000 square foot former Kmart building.

Both the Kmart and the strip mall are currently up for sale.