DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is releasing information to the public regarding a Level 3 predatory offender moving to Duluth.

Authorities say Willie James Vaughn-Bey, 57, is moving to the vicinity of the 1700 Block of East Superior Street on November 15.

According to reports, Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with a known minor female and an unknown adult female victim.

Vaughn-Bey used force to gain compliance from the victims.

Vaughn-Bey is describes as a black male, 5’9”, weighing 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.