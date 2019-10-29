Prep Work Begins for Taco Bell on London Road

After sitting vacant for more than a year, the former BP Gas Station on London Road is moving to become a Taco Bell

DULUTH, Minn.- After sitting vacant for more than a year, the former BP Gas Station on London Road in Duluth is moving closer to becoming a Taco Bell.

Bulldozers could be seen digging on the site at the corner of London Road and 21st Avenue West. The City of Duluth says full construction hasn’t been given the all-clear just yet, but plans include a Taco Bell with a drive-thru and parking lot.

There’s no word on when construction will begin to demolish the building. Permits are still in the works with Marvin Development LLC.