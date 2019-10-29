Proposed Bag Fee Ordinance Will Now Exclude Paper Bags

DULUTH, Minn. – The proposed ordinance that would require business to charge customers five cents for single use bags will now exclude paper bags.

The Duluth City Council voted on to amend the original ordinance.

The exclusion was proposed by the Councilor Noah Hobbs.

Hobbs told FOX21 that most people were aware the fee only pertained to plastic bags.

The plastic bag fee will not apply to take-out food, produce, and meat.

The retailers would keep the five-cent bag fee to offset the cost of them.

Customers on SNAP or WIC benefits would be excluded from bag fees.

Environmentalist group “Bag It Duluth” said it wants to see plastic pollution reduced so it does not end up in oceans and lakes.

The ordinance is expected to go up for approval during the next city council meeting in November.