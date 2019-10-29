Quilting for a Good Cause

Members of the Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild are giving to those in need this holiday season

DULUTH, Minn.- Since April, members of the Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild brought a quilt block they never finished to their monthly meeting, and since then everyone has taken one home to work on.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and those blocks have now become pillows, blankets, and even bags for everyday use that members of the Guild bid on for auction.

The money raised from tonight’s auction goes to buying stocking stuffers for Christmas stockings, that will then be donated to women and children at Safe Haven or another non-profit organization.

“We feel that because we are part of this community, we want to do something to help others who maybe could use a little extra at the holiday season or maybe we would inspire some of these women or children to learn how to become a quilt maker”, said Helen Smith Stone, President of the Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild.

While they still are figuring out what to put in their stockings this year, plans for next year have already begun to donate more stocking stuffers.