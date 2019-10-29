Sacred Heart Music Center to Host Stage Dedication, Music Fest

The Stage Dedication and Music Fest is Happening Saturday, November 2 at Sacred Heart Music Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, November 2, Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth is hosting a stage dedication and Music Fest from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Music Center is located at 201 West 4th Street in Duluth, Minnesota.

The event is open to the public with purchase of a ticket.

Board member Mark Nicklawske stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the upcoming event, and why a stage dedication is also taking place that evening.

Sacred Heart Music Center will dedicate its altar stage in memory of longtime supporter, board member and past president Hans Aas.

The Center is looking to raise funds to renovate the stage.

The event will feature the music of Alan Sparhawk, singer, songwriter and guitarist for the international touring band Low.

Legendary Duluth singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jim Hall will also perform.

Velda Bell will perform a piece on the historic Sacred Heart Felgemaker organ and Janie and the Spokes will provide music for an event after party.

The evening also includes appetizers and desserts from multiple Duluth chefs and bakers. A silent auction will be available.

Click here to purchase tickets to the upcoming event and to learn more about Sacred Heart Music Center.