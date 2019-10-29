Safe Haven Hosts Open House to Raise Awareness About Resources

One in four women and one in seven men nationally are victims of sever physical violence in their lifetime according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

DULUTH, Minn. – Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center in Duluth held an open house to raise awareness about the resources they offer to help victims involved in domestic violence.

Every year nearly two thousand people utilize Safe Haven in Duluth, but the non-profit believes more people are in need of their help when it comes to domestic violence situations.

Tuesday’s open house gave people a look at the resource center that includes meeting rooms and even a hair salon to help women and their children who might be going through an abusive relationship.

“We want to make sure people know that if they are feeling unsafe or insecure in their relationship that we are available to talk them through what they are going through,” said Brittany Robb, the executive director of Safe Haven Shelter and Resource center.

Safe Haven also has a 24/7 crisis line (218) 728-6481 or follow the link here that is always there to help those who might be struggling and not know where to turn, no matter a person’s sex or gender identity.